Home States Odisha

Internal bickering bane for BJD in Sambalpur

Absence of district level leaders coupled with internal bickering in BJD is likely to pose a major challenge to the ruling party in Sambalpur in the upcoming General Elections. 

Published: 04th February 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Absence of district level leaders coupled with internal bickering in BJD is likely to pose a major challenge to the ruling party in Sambalpur in the upcoming General Elections. 
Despite BJD having three MLAs and a Lok Sabha Member from Sambalpur, the party lacks a leader having influence across the district.  Of the total seven Assembly segments under Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Rengali and Kuchinda are in the district. While Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Rengali Assembly constituencies are being represented by BJD MLAs Raseswari Panigrahi, Deputy Government Chief Whip Rohit Pujari and Ramesh Patua respectively, Kuchinda is being represented by BJP MLA Rabi Naik. 

Similarly, Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency is being represented by senior and experienced BJD leader Nagendra Pradhan who had defeated BJP stalwart Suresh Pujari during the 2014 elections. All three BJD MLAs and the MP emerged winners in the last polls only due to the charisma of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. However, these BJD elected representatives have not shown any interest to strengthen the organisation of the party in the district, sources said.

While Nagendra is yet to visit majority of the areas in the district, Raseswari, Rohit and Ramesh are confined to their respective constituencies. To make matters worse, there seems to be no coordination among the three MLAs to strengthen BJD and motivate party workers in the district.

Though Rohit had served as Sambalpur BJD president twice, he failed to constitute the district committee during his tenure. Subsequently, Pramod Rath became the district party chief as per the recommendation of Raseswari. However, Pramod was removed from the post unceremoniously following intra-party squabble recently and even he failed to constitute the district committee.

Notably, the district committee of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) has never been formed in the district since the inception of the party. On January 30, State working president of BYJD Sanjit Mohanty announced Sambalpur Zone committee. However, the panel was rejected the next day over citing that the committee was formed without adopting the proper procedure. Sources in BYJD said the committee was rejected due to stiff opposition by both Raseswari and Rohit.

Political observers said it will be difficult for BJD to repeat the result of 2014 in the ensuing election. If the internal squabble in the party is not resolved before the polls, BJD will have to face a tough fight in 2019 election, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp