Junior MVIs on warpath

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Junior Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) have threatened to go on mass leave if their demand of encadrement into the Transport department is not fulfilled soon. The junior MVIs under Odisha Subordinate Transport Engineers Service (OSTES), who were redeployed by the Government, have been demanding encadrement into the Transport department since long. OSTES Association (OSTESA), in a letter to the Transport Commissioner of Odisha stated that in 2003, over 50 diploma engineers from various Government departments were redeployed as junior MVIs with a commitment of encadrement into the Transport department after one year of probation.

The decision, taken at a high level committee in concurrence with General Administration, Law and Finance departments, was duly approved by the Chief Minister. However even after 15 years, no steps have been taken to encadre the junior MVIs, stated the letter.

OSTESA general secretary Rabindranath Jena said the association members had approached the Chief Minister, Transport Minister, Chief Secretary, Transport Secretary and Commissioner in this regard but no steps have been taken so far.

In June last year, the Law department had advised the General Administration department to frame a rule to encadre the redeployed employees but to no avail. Jena said while some of the redeployed employees have already retired or died, the ones who are serving have been deprived of promotion and financial benefits.

The letter stated that apathy of the officials concerned has demoralised the junior MVIs. The association has sought encadrement of the junior MVIs at the earliest or deploy them back in their parent departments with seniority or allow them to proceed on mass leave.