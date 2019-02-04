Naveen announces scholarship for kids of KALIA beneficiaries

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: After Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation scheme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the implementation of ‘KALIA Chhatra Bruti’, a scheme which will provide scholarships to the children of KALIA beneficiaries for higher education.

Naveen made the announcement at a farmers’ convention at Pandapada in Keonjhar district. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “I want your children should become doctors, engineers, lawyers or any professional. Therefore, I have planned KALIA students scholarship for higher studies of your children.” “Let your children study well and the State Government will take responsibilities of their higher studies,” the Chief Minister added.

Under the scheme, the State Government will bear the educational expenses of the children of farmers (KALIA beneficiaries) who are pursuing professional courses in government colleges on merit basis.

Naveen also inaugurated 17 welfare projects worth `66 crore and laid foundation for 47 projects worth `2,100 crore. He has also approved drinking water projects worth `1,050 crore.

The Chief Minister said the super-cyclone in 1999 had a devastating effect on the livelihood of the farmers. Now, after the launching of KALIA scheme, no one has to worry about cultivation.

Thirteen farmers and members of self-help groups shared the dais with the Chief Minister at the convention.