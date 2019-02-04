Home States Odisha

Odisha’s second drug testing lab to come up at Sambalpur

The State’s second drug testing laboratory will come up at Sambalpur soon. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The State’s second drug testing laboratory will come up at Sambalpur soon. 
Proposing to set up two testing laboratories at Sambalpur and Berhampur, the State Government had sought land for the purpose in March, 2017. While one acre of land was identified for Sambalpur near Kainsir Road at Singhpali,  the foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik during his visit to the district on February 1. Since Government offices have remained closed due to the row over establishment of Orissa High Court bench in Western Odisha, tender notice has not been issued yet.

Drugs Inspector Sudarsan Biswal informed that the tender will be processed very soon and the project will be handed over to PWD.  Though the total cost of the project is estimated at `15 crore,  a sum of `8.33 crores has already been sanctioned by the Government. Presently, with only one testing laboratory at Bhubaneswar, it takes nearly two months to obtain reports of medicine samples. 

Once the laboratory becomes operational at Sambalpur, not only drug samples from the 10 districts of Western Odisha can be tested here, it will also open up employment avenues for more than 200 youths. Besides, testing of antibiotics, cosmetics and vaccines, not possible as of now, can be conducted at the lab with use of advanced equipment by skilled technicians. The quality control test of almost every medicine available in the market can be ensured through this facility. 

The project is targeted to be completed within 2 years. While the locals are elated over the achievement, many have opined that if a medicine production unit could also be set up along with the laboratory, then it could help in engaging thousands of pharmacy graduates from the region.     

