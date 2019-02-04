OPEPA concern over girls’ safety in KGBVs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close on the heels of increasing incidents of sexual abuse of minor girls at Ashram / residential schools, the State Government has once again asked the officials concerned to install CCTV cameras at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and remove male staff members from these institutions.

The move came after the Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) found that some of the KGBVs in the State are yet to install CCTVs while others still have male staffers despite the Government order in 2016. As per the Government directive, CCTV cameras are required to be installed at the entrance and dining hall in each of the KGBVs. Similarly, all male staffers except watchman need to be removed as part of safety and security measures for adolescent girls studying in the schools.

However, OPEPA found lapses in implementation of these directives in KGBVs of Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Deogarh, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada districts.

State Project Director of OPEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia, in a letter to the Project Coordinators of Samagra Shikshya of these districts, has asked them to take necessary steps to address the problems.