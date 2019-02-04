Home States Odisha

Parties under pressure to field local candidate

With General Elections approaching fast, political parties are under pressure to field local candidates from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat. 

Published: 04th February 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: With General Elections approaching fast, political parties are under pressure to field local candidates from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat. The Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency came into existence as an unreserved seat in 2008 following delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. 

After the seat was declared unreserved, all political parties fielded their candidates from outside Kandhamal district. The constituency has been represented by Rudra Madhab Ray (2009) and Hemendra Singh (2014) and Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh during the by-poll in 2014. All of them are from BJD. 
Similarly, Congress had fielded Harihar Karan and Sujit Padhi while BJP made Rudra Madhab Ray, Sukanta Panigrahi and Ashok Kumar Sahu as party candidates in different elections.  

People have often alleged that since the elected MPs are from outside the district, they are not keen to develop the constituency. The leaders are only seen during functions and meetings. President of Retired Employees’ Association Sarbeswar Mishra said the district has no dearth of able personalities who can represent it in the Lok Sabha. 

On Friday, Kandhamal Student Samaj took out a rally in the town on Friday to protest fielding of outside candidates in the constituency by political parties. The student leaders alleged that by fielding outsiders in the elections, political parties have been insulting the people of the district.

Kandhamal Parliamentary constituency comprises seven Assembly segments including Phulbani (ST), Balliguda (ST), G Udaygiri (ST), Bhanjanagar (UR), Dasapalla (SC), Boudh (UR) and Kantamal (UR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp