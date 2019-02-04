Home States Odisha

PM pat for State’s tourism potential

Published: 04th February 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister Ananta Das launching Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub at Utkal University on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Praising Odisha’s vast tourism potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people should take pride in tourist places for its promotion. Answering to a question of Utkal University student Ankita Kundu on the sidelines of digital launching of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) projects from Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, “The first requirement of tourism is to take pride in your tourist sites.”

“Unless we take pride in our tourist places, we cannot fully tap their potential. During my visit to the US, I was shown a 400-year-old landmark in Pennsylvania. In our country, we can boast of hundreds of landmarks that are thousands of years old,” the Prime Minister said.

Giving the instance of Odisha, the Prime Minister said, “Its richness in tourism is vast. With its beaches, heritage and monuments like Konark, the State has amazing tourist sites. We have to work for their promotion and also need to focus on Swachhata (cleanliness), use of technology and entrepreneurship in the sector.”

“Homestay is popular throughout the world. We need to promote this in a bigger way to help our tourism. Besides, mobile applications can be developed in the field of tourism that will also pave way for business opportunities in the sector,” he said. 

Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, who was present at Utkal University during the digital launching of RUSA projects, thanked the Prime Minister for speaking about Odisha’s tourism potential. The Minister, however, sought a special package from the Centre for development of tourism sites in the State.
The Prime Minister launched Phase-II RUSA projects worth Rs 3,300 crore in the higher education sector in various parts of the country, including a Rs 15 crore Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub at Utkal University and model colleges in six aspirational districts.

University officials said they will be provided Rs 100 crore under RUSA in next three years for its utilisation in the field of research and facilitating their affiliated colleges to set up entrepreneurship, incubation centres and career hubs. 

