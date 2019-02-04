Pradhan slams CM for ‘delayed justice’ to chit fund investors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his failure to keep the promise made to the small depositors in chit fund companies before the 2014 elections.

Hitting out at the State Government for extending the tenure, for the second time, of Justice M M Das Commission of Inquiry, probing the multi-crore chit fund scam, by another six months, Pradhan said the ruling BJD is deliberately delaying the process to refund the hard earned money of innocent people duped by the chit fund companies.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in refund of money, the Union Minister reminded the Chief Minister about his promise to the affected people for refund of their deposits before the 2014 elections.

The 2019 elections is barely three months away, but there is no indication of the Government returning their deposits, he said.

Though the State Government created a corpus fund of `300 crore giving hope to the duped investors that their money would be returned, the depositors are still waiting for their money.

The Union Minister said attempts are being made to deliberately delay the refund process and once ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. Accusing the Chief Minister of shielding the culprits who duped the innocent people under active patronage of Ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders of the ruling BJD, he said the former has been lying to the investors repeatedly.

Questioning the Chief Minister’s link with Saroj Sahoo, Pradhan sought to know, “Why is the CM silent on the issue?,” People of the State are seeking reply from the Chief Minister over the inordinate delay in refund of their hard earned money, he added.

The State Government had set up the one-man commission of inquiry with Justice R K Patra on July 9, 2013, for verification and return of deposits collected by different ponzi firms. Following the death of Justice Patra, the Government in February 2015 had appointed retired Justice M M Das to head the inquiry.

The Commission, till date, has submitted fifth interim report to the Government and recommended for the refund of money deposited by the small investors on a priority basis.