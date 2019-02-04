Sagaria joins BSP, dares to contest against CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria formally joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday. Sagaria joined BSP in the presence of Odisha in-charge of the party Dharamveer Singh at a special function held here.

The former Koraput MLA said he is willing to take on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the upcoming Assembly elections if the party wants so. “If Mayawati (BSP president) allows, I am prepared to contest against Patnaik from any Assembly constituency he contests in the upcoming polls,” he said.

The BSP has decided to enter the electoral arena of Odisha in a big way in the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by fielding candidates in all seats. “The BSP will contest from all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha. We will not leave any seat vacant,” Dharamveer said after the function.

Sagaria and former union minister Srikant Jena were expelled by Congress from the primary membership of the party for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. Sagaria had resigned from the Assembly on November 6 last year. The former Koraput MLA known for his ongoing feud with the State leadership of the Congress had announced that he resigned from Assembly as he failed to give justice to the gang-rape victim.

The gang-rape of the 15-year-old minor girl in Kunduli that took place on October 10, 2017, had triggered a Statewide outrage. The Dalit girl had committed suicide at her house in Musaguda village on January 22 this year.

Meanwhile, another former Congress MLA Jogesh Singh will join BJD at Naveen Nivas here in the presence of the Chief Minister on February 7. The BJD leadership had planned to take in the former MLA to the party at a rally in Sundargarh which is to be addressed by the Chief Minister. But the plan had to be aborted after the proposal faced strong protests from the district BJD leaders.