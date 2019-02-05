78 pc Govt schools lack playgrounds: Survey

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 78 per cent schools in the State do not have playgrounds. The stark reality of schools comes at a time when fresh guidelines have been issued for release of sports grants to schools.

On the instruction of Ministry of Human Resources and Development, the State Government issued fresh guidelines last week for release of sports grants to all government schools for purchase of indoor and outdoor equipment. As per guidelines, a grant of `5,000 will be provided to primary schools, `10,000 to upper primary schools and `25,000 to secondary and senior secondary schools every academic year from 2019-20 academic session onwards.

The School Monitoring App of Odisha Government developed by the School and Mass Education Department with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) exposes a bleak scenario of sports infrastructure in schools in the State.

The data collected by the Government from as many as 41,894 schools using the App reveals that a whooping 32,677 schools or 78 per cent, have reported not having play grounds or grounds which are not in usable condition.

The data reveals 94 per cent schools in Sonepur don’t have ‘usable/functional’ playground. Likewise, the percentage of such schools is 93 per cent in Rayagada and Kalahandi, 91 per cent in Balangir and Nuapada, 89 per cent in Koraput, 87 per cent in Kandhamal, 86 per cent in Bargarh ad Sambalpur and 84 per cent in Kendrapara.

Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, doesn’t have play grounds in 78 per cent schools while 77 per cent schools in Keonjhar district which is represented by School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra doesn’t have play grounds, the School Monitoring App data suggests.

In such a scenario, questions are being raised whether the funds sanctioned for purchase of sports equipment will serve the real purpose. Authorities of some schools are of the view that funds released by the Government are too meagre.

Secretary School and Mass Education Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said the grants are being made as per HRD guidelines. About playgrounds, he said “Steps are being taken to develop playgrounds in schools.”

“The Mo School App data hasn’t been updated. Once it is updated we will get to know the actual number of institutions not having playgrounds,” the Secretary said.