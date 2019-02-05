Home States Odisha

8 communally-sensitive booths in Malkangiri

AS many as 49, 919 new voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections in Malkangiri. Of them, 6,527 are in the age group of 18 and 19 years.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: AS many as 49, 919 new voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections in Malkangiri. Of them, 6,527 are in the age group of 18 and 19 years.The total number of voters in the district as per the final Special Summary Revision-2019, stands at 4,09,466.

At least 540 booths will come up for the election of which, 297 will be in Malkangiri Assembly constituency and 243 in Chitrakonda constituency.Compared to male voters, the number of female voters is more in the district. There are 2,00,199 male voters, 2,09,249 women and 18 transgender voters.
Assistant Collector RK Nayak said of the 297 booths in Malkangiri Assembly constituency, 57 are hyper-sensitive and nine are sensitive. There are 75 hyper-sensitive, 32 sensitive booths under Chitrakonda Assembly constituency.

This apart, five booths like Siripeta, Manaskonda, Sirapalli, Chitrangpalli and Gumuka in Malkangiri constituency and three booths like Surlikonda, Patraput and Parkajhadi in Chitrakonda constituency are prone to communal violence, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp