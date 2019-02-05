Home States Odisha

BJD walks a tight rope over Jogesh Singh’s inclusion

BJD insiders claimed that Tete, who had unsuccessfully contested the election last time, has managed to bring the party to a winnable position now.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: THE BJD in Sundargarh Assembly constituency is a divided house over the issue of entry of former Congress MLA Jogesh Singh in the party and the possibility of giving the ticket to him.
Efforts of Sundargarh district observer Prashant Nanda and MLA Pranab Prakash Das to convince party workers in the constituency in this regard on Saturday proved futile. They faced resistance from supporters of BJD leader and candidate in 2014 elections Kusum Tete. Tete’s supporters argued in favour of her candidature this time citing that she has worked hard to rejuvenate the party organisation in the constituency. They also suggested to accommodate Singh in the neighbouring Talsara Assembly constituency.

BJD insiders claimed that Tete, who had unsuccessfully contested the election last time, has managed to bring the party to a winnable position now. Singh, on the other hand, after being suspended from Congress suffers from a negative image along with anti-incumbency factor having represented Sundargarh constituency twice consecutively from 2009.

BJD State Executive Member Jitendra Das said decision of Naveen Patnaik would be final over candidate selection in Sundargarh constituency. He opined that Tete has a strong winnable factor and deserves ticket this time as well.

However, Singh’s winning prospect as BJD nominee cannot be rejected. A Bhuiyan leader, Singh has his own support base and the caste has traditionally played a decisive role in Sundargarh. In 2014, Singh had polled 66,138 votes at 41.77 per cent to defeat Tete with a lead of 12,584 votes, while in 2009 he won against BJD nominee Sunil Singh Deo with a margin of 20,930 votes.

Political observers said in the event of Tete’s supporters managing to stonewall Singh’s entry, the former Congress MLA may be lapped up by the BJP. Because in the erstwhile stranglehold of Sundargarh constituency, the BJP lacks candidates who can manage to win. However, Singh’s inclusion to BJP may not be easy. A local BJP leader had challenged the caste of  Singh and the Orissa High Court in January last year had cancelled the latter’s election. The case may come up for hearing in the Supreme Court in April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp