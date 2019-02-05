Centre using CBI to silence political opponents: BJD

Home States Odisha

However, the ruling party said the sudden action of the Central agency just before the upcoming General Elections smacks of political motive.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: EVEN as West Bengal witnesses a high voltage political drama over CBI action in Saradha chit fund scam, the Biju Janata Dal on Monday accused the Centre of using the investigating agency to silence political opponents.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega confrontation with the Centre continued for the second day with West Bengal police swinging into action against the CBI probing into Saradha chit fund scam, the BJD did not extend any support either to Mamata or her party Trinamool Congress.

However, the ruling party said the sudden action of the Central agency just before the upcoming General Elections smacks of political motive. Recently, the CBI had issued notice to two BJD legislators for questioning in the chit fund scam which was strongly opposed by the ruling outfit here. “Institutional integrity has to be restored after all this infighting. We are a mature democracy and professionalism should be maintained in these issues. Even in Odisha, sudden action of CBI just before panchayat elections in the past and now before General Elections smacks of unprofessional conduct coloured with political motive,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

Questioning the haste in which the CBI has been functioning for the last two to three months, senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said it does not show any professionalism.

Participating in a debate on the West Bengal issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mahtab said the image of a premier investigating agency like CBI has taken a severe beating due to its unprofessional conduct in some sensitive cases. The increasing perception among the public is that the agency is being used for political purpose. The CBI has lost credibility and it is for all concerned to restore the image of the agency, he added.

