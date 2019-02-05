Home States Odisha

Close shave for 15 after boat capsize

As many 15 persons had a miraculous escape after their country boat capsized in Govari river near Bijayanagar Ghat within Mahakalapada police limits on Monday.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Locals retrieving a motorcycle from the river after the boat mishap | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many 15 persons had a miraculous escape after their country boat capsized in Govari river near Bijayanagar Ghat within Mahakalapada police limits on Monday.The incident took place around 2 pm in the afternoon when the boat was going to Kiarabanka Ghat from Bijayanagar. The boat capsized all of a sudden in the river. Hearing screams, some fishermen reached the spot in their boats and rescued all the 15 passengers, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda.

The incident comes in the wake of the tragic boat mishap on January 2 in which 10 tourists including eight kids drowned in Nipania river in Mahakalapada. The tourists were returning from Hukitola island to their village in a fishing boat when the met with the mishap.  

After the tragic mishap, the district administration banned fishing boats from carrying any passengers or tourists from ghats in the district and directed all boat owners and boatmen to strictly abide by the order. The authorities have also decided to make use of life jackets mandatory for passengers in boats.
However, many unsafe boats continue to ferrying passengers in the riverside villages in violation of the ban.

