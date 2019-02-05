Home States Odisha

Harihar Karan dead

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader and former minister Harihar Karan passed away on Monday at a private hospital here. He was 72. Karan was being treated for septicaemia for the last three weeks.
A six-time MLA from Daspalla constituency in Nayagarh district, Karan was elected for the first time in 1974. He was also elected from Daspalla constituency in 1977, 1980, 1985, 1995 and 2000 elections. The senior leader was in politics since his student days. He was the Health and Family Welfare minister in the JB Patnaik government in 1980.

Karan was also the chairperson of the disciplinary committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) in 2013.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik and leaders cutting across party lines condoled Karan’s death.

