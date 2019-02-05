Home States Odisha

Marginal rise in mugger count

There has been a marginal rise in population of freshwater mugger in Similipal Biosphere Reserve of Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: There has been a marginal rise in population of freshwater mugger in Similipal Biosphere Reserve of Mayurbhanj district. A three-day survey carried out in different river systems of the reserve last month has put the number of these crocodiles at 85. In 2018, 84 muggers had been sighted while the figure was 77 in 2017.  The census was conducted for three days from January 9. Muggers are bred in the crocodile breeding centre at Ramthirtha at Jashipur here. 

Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Jagyandatta Pati informed that the annual census of freshwater mugger in the river systems of West and East Deo, Khairi Bhandan, Budhabalanga, Khadkei and Thakthaki besides Upper Barha Kamuda, Jenabil, Pithabata, the national park, Nawana North and South, Chahala, Karanjia and Baripada divisions of the district. While seven muggers were sighted in Karanjia territorial forest division, 66 were spotted in Upper Barha Kamuda. Two and only one crocodile were sighted in water bodies of the park and Nawana North respectively. Similarly, six muggers were sighted in Jenabil and three were found in Pithabata.

