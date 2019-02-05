Projects worth Rs 11,000 cr to be unveiled on Feb 6

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A series of projects worth Rs 11,000 crore of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Paradip Port Trust (PPT) will be unveiled on February 6 at Paradip.Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is slated to inaugurate the polypropylene plant at Paradip refinery.

Built at an investment of Rs 3,150 crore, the 680 kilo tonne per annum polypropylene plant will increase Indian Oil’s petrochemicals capacity to 3.15 million tonne per annum (MTPA), with many other projects to follow.

“It will also considerably reduce import of polypropylene grades, thereby saving foreign exchange for the exchequer. The polypropylene plant will act as the mother unit in nurturing downstream plastics processing industry in the region,” said IOCL Executive Director TDVS Gopalkrishna.

Paradip Refinery is playing a catalytic role in the industrial and economic development of the region and Odisha. To draw full advantage of the growth ushered in by Paradip Refinery and to enlarge its bouquet of value-added petro products, several petrochemical projects have been envisaged at Paradip that will serve to strengthen industrial activity in the region.

Gopalkrishna said the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone for monoethylene glycol (MEG) plant at Paradip. A 357-KTA MEG plant is being set up at Paradip refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 5,654 crore.

The project is being envisaged as a key driver for the growing textiles industry in the region and will cater to the increasing demand for polyester fibre.

With a textiles park proposed at Bhadrak, there will be abundant opportunity to create synergy by supplying raw material to the downstream textile industries.

Informing about the projects to be launched, PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari is likely to inaugurate the multi-purpose berth having capacity to handle five MTPA.

Foundation stone of projects to be laid on the day include mechanisation of East Quay berths of Paradip Port at an estimated cost of Rs 1437.76 crore, development of new coal berth and installation of container scanner with an investment of Rs 40 crore.