Home States Odisha

Real estate firm’s director held for fraud

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday arrested the director of Shreya Infrastructure Services Limited, Gatikrushna Dash, for land fraud.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday arrested the director of Shreya Infrastructure Services Limited, Gatikrushna Dash, for land fraud. The agency had registered a case in this regard in December last year basing on the complaint of a potential flat buyer Debadutta Routray.
Firm’s managing director Himanshu Shekhar Nayak along with Dash had opened an office in Saheed Nagar. They had collected ` five crore from over 100 customers in 2014-15 for providing studio apartments at Sipasarubali in Puri.

The deal was to provide each flat at `9.5 lakh. The buyers were supposed to get the possession of flats within three years from the date of agreement.“Dash had made the agreements with the customers as authorised signatory of the company. However, officials of the firm did not execute the deal and later closed the office. Dash was apprehended and produced before a court in Cuttack on Monday,” a EOW officer said.

About five cases were earlier registered against the firm and its managing director by Saheed Nagar and Pipili police over similar complaints.EOW had earlier arrested Nayak and managing director of Real Value Developers and Builders Private Limited Ramachandra Patra in connection with the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp