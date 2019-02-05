Home States Odisha

Scientist on a mission to drive out superstition

Jnanadeva Maharana defies his age by working tirelessly to popularise science, scientific approach and create awareness against superstitions.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Jnanadeva Maharana (centre) during his padyatra in Kendrapara on Monday

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Jnanadeva Maharana defies his age by working tirelessly to popularise science, scientific approach and create awareness against superstitions.The 73-year-old scientist and Gandhian launched a Statewide ‘padyatra’ on Sunday from the Buddhist site of Ratnagiri with the aim of uniting the country with the message of peace. “My aim is to popularise scientific approach in rural areas, generate awareness among people against superstitions like black  magic, witch craft and other age-old superstitions,” Maharana said.

He said meeting various sections of people in different places will help gain a lot of experience on various issues faced by them. The Gandhian has worked as a senior physicist in the Institute of Physics at Bhubaneswar. During his five-decade long career as a scientist, he has visited several countries and conducted numerous research studies.

Hot iron branding or inflicting burn injuries on the body as a remedy for various  illnesses is still prevalent in the tribal dominated villages of Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and  Rayagada  districts. Odisha has became the fourth State in the country after Bihar, Chhattisgarh and  Jharkhand to enact the Odisha Prevention of Witch hunting in 2013 but witchcraft   still dominates life in the tribal villages. “I will organise awareness meetings among the tribals during my padyatra in these areas, said Maharana.

Once a man reached the prime of his life, he aspires to lead a comfortable life with his children and grand-children. But Maharana has something else on his mind. For him life has been a long journey in relentless pursuit of a society free from superstitions. He is the son of Gandhian and freedom fighter Sarat Maharana and Annapurna Maharana of Cuttack. His grandfather Gopabandhu Chaudhury and grandmother Rama Devi fought against British rule during the freedom movement.

“It is tough for a person to walk even a few kilometres everyday at the age of 73.  Now think of a man who has embarked on a mission to popularise science and combat superstition through a Statewide padyatra. Such is Jnanadeva  Maharana’s personality,” said former principal of Tulasi Women’s College, Kendrapara Ajaya Samal. He has also joined the scientist in the quest to put an end to superstitious practices still prevalent in the society.   

Maharana was felicitated by students and teachers of Indupur High School in Kendrapara  district. Addressing the students, he said “It is high time we fought against superstition and  popularised scientific ideas among people.”

