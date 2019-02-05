Send revised MSP for paddy to CACP, farmers urge Govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government’s proposal to the Centre to fix the minimum support price of paddy at Rs 2,930 per quintal for 2019 kharif marketing season has been opposed by progressive farmers of the State.

Estimating the cost of production per quintal of paddy at Rs 2,344, the State Government has urged the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices (CACP) to recommend the Centre to increase the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

Objecting to the State Government’s estimate, Ganesh Nayak, a progressive farmer of Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district said the cost of production was assessed at Rs 2,344 in 2015 taking into account the minimum wage of Rs 200.

The minimum support price (MSP) of paddy was fixed at Rs 1,400 per quintal. The farmers sustained a loss of Rs 1,000 per quintal of paddy production. “After revision of minimum wage to Rs 280, the cost of production has gone up to Rs 2,762 per quintal. Though the paddy MSP has been hiked by Rs 200 from Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,750 per quintal, the production loss to farmers is the same Rs 1,000 per quintal,” said Gokul Pradhan of Barpali in Bargarh district.

In a recent memorandum to the Inter-ministerial Committee headed by Finance and Agriculture Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, Pradhan said the Government has taken into account six labour days for production of a quintal of paddy while in reality more man-days are required and the farmers spent more than the Government estimate.

He urged the State Government to submit a revised proposal to the CACP for higher MSP to recover the cost or ensure that the farmers get their input cost, including their own labour which was never taken into account.

Noting that the input cost for paddy cultivation has gone up many fold in the last three years, Nayak said the cost of production should be calculated on realistic basis.

Based on the recommendation of the State Government, an Assembly Committee headed by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat had decided to meet the President and Prime Minister to press for the demand of increasing the price to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

With election round-the-corner, it’s doubtful if a meeting with either of two would be possible.The progressive farmers have urged the State Government to propose Rs 3,516 or 150 per cent of the cost of production as paddy MSP as per the recommendation of Swaminathan Commission report.