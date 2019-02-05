Home States Odisha

TDP eyes S Odisha districts, BJD wary

THE Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) eyes on South Odisha and its overtures to Telugu speaking population in undivided Koraput district is keeping the ruling BJD on its toes.

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

Making clear its intent to enter the political scene in South Odisha districts, the Chandrababu Naidu-led regional party has intensified activities in the areas located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. The party has already announced possibility of fielding candidates in the coming elections. It is concentrating on the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada which have high Telugu-speaking population.

The party’s Odisha observer Rajesh Putra visited Koraput last month and met Telugus under Koraput Parliamentary constituency in a bid to gauge the situation and take public opinion for putting up candidates in the tribal areas. The TDP leader had said, the party will conduct a survey of the Koraput constituency and give a report to the TDP high command after which candidates will be selected.

The party leaders are also visiting the bordering villages to make people aware of the party’s development works done in Andhra Pradesh in the last four years compared to 19 years of Naveen Patnaik rule in Odisha.

About 30 per cent of undivided Koraput’s population comprises  Telugu people and they are present in Jeypore, Kotpad, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gunupur, Koraput, Laxmipur, Potangi,  Chitrakonda, Bissamcuttack and Nabrangpur segments. This population plays a decisive role in the elections.

The TDP’s decision to field candidates in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State is a worry for the BJD as the Telugu voters have stood behind the party.

The BJD, however, is hamstrung by absence of a strong Telugu speaking leader who can counter the TDP’s activities. It has deployed Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao in the areas to prevent the TDP from succeeding in its efforts to woo the voters.

Rao, who was rarely seen in  Nabrangpur or Koraput till a year back, has started holding meetings with Telugu leaders of  Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts. The ruling party has also created a Telugu wing comprising councillors and BJD-supporting lawyers to secure the vote bank.  It has virtually launched a mission “No TDP” in the areas by pressing Telugu community leaders in the areas eyed by TDP.

