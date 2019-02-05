Home States Odisha

Three deer run over by goods train

Three deer died after being hit by a goods train at Salijanga on Cuttack-Paradip railway line on Sunday night.

Published: 05th February 2019

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three deer died after being hit by a goods train at Salijanga on Cuttack-Paradip railway line on Sunday night.Locals spotted the carcasses of the deer early on Monday and informed the forest officials. It is suspected that deer from Dhartangada forest in Raghunathpur block may have been hit by the train while they were crossing the tracks. DFO, Cuttack, H Rehman rushed to the spot and urged the railway authorities to ensure that trains passing through the region do not exceed the speed limit of 25 km per hour to avoid such instances in future. He said the speed of the trains need to be within limits from Gorekhnath to Chikina on Cuttack-Paradip railway line.

Sources said deer often venture out of the forest in search of food.  The incident has raised questions over movement of trains in the region. Locals said they had demanded fencing along the railway track. They said absence of patrolling and non-declaration of the region as deer corridor by the Forest department are the primary reasons for rise in deer deaths.

Forest range officer Balaram Sahoo said this was the first such incident on Cuttack- Paradip railway line. He said the Forest department has been taking preventive measures for safety of deer. “We had submitted a proposal to the State Government for erection of barbed wire fence but nothing has been done in this regard,” Sahoo said. The carcasses of deer were sent to local Veterinary hospital for post mortem. The Forest department has lodged an FIR under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

