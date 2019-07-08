Odisha PSUs to give free medical coaching for economically weaker students of class 12 

BHUBANESWAR: Power sector PSUs of the State OPTCL, Gridco, OTPCL, OPGC and OHPC have invited applications from economically weaker Class XI/Plus II students for free residential medical coaching.
Students of Class XI/Plus II Science of 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 batch with biology as a subject have been asked to apply for the free medical coaching which the State PSUs will provide through a private institute.
Officials of OPTCL said students have to visit https://repo.optcl.co.in/aakash for registration.
The last date of online registration is July 13. The selection test will be held on July 14.
Coaching will be provided to 50 students under this project for NEET/AIIMS 2020 examination.
CBSE Class XI students belonging to General/OBC category and having scored at least 70 per cent marks as well as CHSE Plus II students with minimum 60 per cent marks can apply for the free coaching.
Similarly, CBSE Class XI students who belong to SC/ST category and have scored a minimum 60 per cent marks and CHSE Plus II students of the same category with at least 60 per cent marks can apply.