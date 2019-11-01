Home States Odisha

17 girls rescued from bus in Odisha, suspected trafficker held

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued 17 girls from a bus at Jeypore bus stand and nabbed the 26-year-old man who was accompanying them.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

The accused revealed that he would have taken the girls to Chennai in Tamil Nadu to engage them in construction work.

The accused revealed that he would have taken the girls to Chennai in Tamil Nadu to engage them in construction work.

By PTI

KORAPUT: A group of 17 teenage girls have been rescued from a bus in Odisha's Koraput district, police said on Friday.

One person, who was accompanying the girls, has been arrested on the charge of trafficking, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued 17 girls from a bus at Jeypore bus stand and nabbed the 26-year-old man on Wednesday night, Jeypore Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Varun Guntupalli said.

"We had specific information that the girls were being trafficked from Raighar in Nabarangpur district to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in a bus. Accordingly, we stopped the vehicle at Jeypore bus stand," he said.

The accused revealed during interrogation that from Visakhapatnam, he would have taken the girls, all from Nabarangpur district, to Chennai in Tamil Nadu to engage them in construction work, the SDPO said.

All the girls are in their teens, he said, adding that steps are being taken to hand over the rescued girls to their parents.

"A racket is suspected to be operational in the region, members of which are trafficking children to other states by promising them lucrative jobs," Guntupalli said.

Awareness campaigns have been launched in the area to make people cautious about human traffickers, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha human trafficking Odisha girls trafficked
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp