Andaman castaway reaches home

PURI: Amrit Kujur, the man from Andaman who was lost at sea for 28 days before his boat washed ashore near Khirisahi village along Chilika coast on October 22, reached his native Shahid Dweep island on Thursday.

Additional district information and public relations officer Jeetendra Kumar Jena, who accompanied Amrit, said they left Odisha for Port Blair on Wednesday and spent the night at Kolkata. On Thursday morning, Kujur boarded his flight along with Port Blair officials and reached his village.

Earlier, after Amrit contacted his wife Lily in Shahid Dweep, she had assured to send a flight ticket for his return. However, as the ticket did not arrive after a couple of days of wait, Puri Collector Balwant Singh booked a seat for Amrit in a Port Blair flight and asked Jena to accompany him.

After Amrit landed near Khirisahi, he was taken care of and provided food and clothes by local villagers. He was then brought to Puri by police and put up in a shelter home under the care of the district administration. Doctors had examined his health condition and found him fit to travel.

Amrit and a friend had set out from Andaman to sell consumer goods, rice, edible oils and spices to people residing in nearby islands and ships anchored in the sea when his boat was caught in a storm.

Drifting in the Bay of Bengal, he lost his companion Ranjan to starvation and dehydration mid-sea. He had to dump the body in the sea as it began to decompose.

Fortunate enough to survive the ordeal, he has vowed not to venture into the sea ever again.