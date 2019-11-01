Home States Odisha

BJD drive extended by 3 weeks

The BJD on Thursday extended its membership drive by three weeks to achieve the target of enrolment of 50 lakh new members.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday extended its membership drive by three weeks to achieve the target of enrolment of 50 lakh new members.The decision was taken by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a review meeting of district observers and presidents held at the party headquarters here. The Chief Minister asked the party observers and presidents to intensify membership drive in nearly 20 Assembly constituencies where enrolment lagged behind.

The Chief Minister had launched the drive on September 2 with a target that at least 50 lakh new members come in its fold by October-end. However, because of the festive season and by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency, the membership drive had taken a backseat. The BJD, which currently has 47 lakh members, aims at increasing the number to at least one crore through the drive.

Meanwhile, Jansampark Abhijan of the ruling BJD came to an end on Thursday with the Chief Minister addressing party workers and leaders at a function held at Salia Sahi under Bhubaneswar North Assembly constituency. He asked the party workers to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi to set an example before the people.

The Chief Minister said besides social work, all workers should try to be a part of the process for building a prosperous Odisha in a transparent way and create awareness about environmental protection among the people. He said the workers should create awareness about blood donation, participate in tree plantation and extend a helping hand to Odias in distress outside the State.
Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar North Sushant Rout and former Minister Sanjay Dasburma were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp