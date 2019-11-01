Home States Odisha

Buses flout halt ban on Cuttack’s busy roads

As per reports, Commissionerate Police on September 1 had banned halting of buses randomly to solve the persistent traffic problems and decongest the main road.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic congestion on Madhupatna-Badambadi road in Cuttack | Rashmiranjan

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In gross violation of restrictions imposed by Commissionerate Police, private buses continue to pick and drop passengers anywhere on the roads, often leading to traffic congestion in the stretch from Madhupatna to Badambadi.Lack of enforcement activities is said to have facilitated bus staff to flout the ban openly and ply as per their whims.

As per reports, Commissionerate Police on September 1 had banned halting of buses randomly to solve the persistent traffic problems and decongest the main road.About 1000 buses ply from Badambadi bus stand daily. Due to illegal halting, the busy road often gets congested and creates traffic snarls. For convenience of passengers, police had demarcated one bus stop near Nishamani Talkies on the stretch. Similarly, while Cuttack bound buses coming from Bhubaneswar were restricted from halting before Madhupatna square, buses proceeding towards Bhubaneswar were allowed to halt only at Khapuria bus bay after Madhupatna.

Before imposing the restrictions, Commissionerate Police had also held a meeting with bus owners and requested them to refrain from illegal halting on the said stretch, warning them of stringent action if the restrictions were flouted.

Abiding by the rules and restriction, the buses had stopped halting arbitrarily for the first few days. However, they resumed the illegal practice soon after as enforcement of the restriction was not closely monitored. “There is no deployment of police to watch and enforce the rule or slap fine on errant buses,” said Bibhu Prasad Parija, a resident of Badambadi. “Unless enforcement activity is intensified on daily basis, the menace will never be curbed,” he added.ACP Traffic Jatin Panda, however, assured that enforcement will soon be intensified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp