Cop action against minor girl opposed

By Express News Service

PURI: The district police has found itself in a tight spot as lawyers and senior citizens are opposing prosecution of the minor girl from Nimapara who shot videos of Ananda Bazaar in Sri Jagannath temple and made it viral on social media.

After tracking down the device used in uploading the videos, Simhadwar police registered a case and took the girl into custody on Thursday. However, the cops are in a dilemma over prosecution of the girl as they had earlier let off an assistant Sub-Inspector and a senior officer of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) who had committed the same offence.

The duo was pardoned after they apologised for their act and promised not to repeat their offence.

Lawyers and intellectuals said if officials 0f police and ASI were let off after tendering apology, the girl should also be spared since she has pleaded innocence and was not aware of the restrictions.Terming the action against the girl as unfair, advocate Prasanna Kumar Dash, who lodged the FIR against unknown persons for capturing the video of the temple premises, said she should have been issued a warning by police and released.

The action against the girl is meant to coverup the inefficiency of police, he alleged. “The investigating officer should have ascertained the time and date when the video was shot and identified the police personnel on duty at the temple gate. In fact, they should also be prosecuted for dereliction of duty,” Dash said.

Moreover, scores of police personnel frisk devotees entering the temple at all the four gates. Devotees also have to pass through metal detector gates before entering the temple. Besides, the temple security personnel are also deployed at various points inside Srimandir. Police also keeps a close vigil on visitors through CCTV cameras installed in the temple outer complex. “Despite all these measures in place, the girl managed to capture videos and pictures. If the girl is prosecuted, action should also be taken against the personnel who failed to do their duty dilligently,” he said.

Advocates Sankar Biswal, AK Das and Anil Das suggested that the temple authorities and district administration should launch campaigns to spread awareness among visitors against such prohibitory acts inside Srimandir. Travel agents, institutions and individuals in the hospitality industry besides religious preachers and priests of Jagannath cult should be involved in the awareness campaigns, they added.