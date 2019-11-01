Home States Odisha

Elderly woman reunites with family after 16 years

After 16 long years, an 80-year-old missing woman of Bihar was reunited with her family members in the district legal service authority (DLSA) office here on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After 16 long years, an 80-year-old missing woman of Bihar was reunited with her family members in the district legal service authority (DLSA) office here on Wednesday.Fatima Khatun of Nadiapur in Bihar’s Madhubani district lost her mental balance after death of her husband 16 years back. Subsequently, she went missing. An NGO found her roaming in Bhubaneswar railway station and put her in a shelter home where she stayed for five years.

Later, she was sent to an old age home in Koraput for treatment and rehabilitation. She was staying here for the last 10 years.Recently, a team of Koraput DLSA visited the old age home on the eve of World Mental Sickness Day and found Fatima to be mentally sound.

The officials contacted her family members in Bihar and asked them to take back Fatima.On Wednesday, son Md Nadaf and relative Md Halin reached Jeypore and met DLSA officials. After completion of necessary legal formalities, the officials allowed Fatima’s family members to take her back to Bihar. A team comprising DLSA and police officials would accompany Fatima to her home.Besides, DLSA officials of Madhubani have also been informed about the return of the missing elderly woman.

