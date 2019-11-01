Patel’s role in India’s unity hailed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said integration of Jammu and Kashmir in the country was possible due to the strong will power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister corrected a historic blunder by abrogating Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Leading the ‘Run for Unity’ on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here, Pradhan said India could have been in the leagues of supperpower had Patel been the first Prime Minister of the country.

Recalling Patel’s contributions in building a modern and unified India, Pradhan said the country has almost forgotten the ‘Iron Man’. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing Patel’s birth anniversary as ‘Ekta Diwas’, the Union Minister said Patel has made immense contributions in different sectors.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh also participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ in Balasore.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid tributes to Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary. “Humble tribute to Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary. His immense contribution to integrate India into powerful nation will always be remembered,” he tweeted.