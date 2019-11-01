Sex trafficking: 17 girls rescued

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Wednesday night rescued 17 tribal girls from Jeypore bus stand while they were being trafficked in a bus to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by an agent to be engaged in flesh trade.

The agent, Subash Chandra Harijan of Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district, was also arrested.

Police said Subash lured the girls from Raighar and Umerkote. He was trafficking them in an OSRTC bus from Raighar to Visakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. The agent had planned to supply the young girls for sex trade in different stations after reaching Visakhapatnam.On a tip off, Jeypore police intercepted the bus and rescued the girls. Parents of the girls have also been informed.Jeypore SDPO V Gunthupalli said investigation is on to nab other members of the trafficking gang.