TB continues to take toll in Kandhamal

Though crores of rupees have been spent on eradication of Tuberculosis (TB), people continue to lose their lives due to the disease in Kandhamal district.

BERHAMPUR: Though crores of rupees have been spent on eradication of Tuberculosis (TB), people continue to lose their lives due to the disease in Kandhamal district.As many as 186 people have died of the disease in the district since 2012. The reason for the deaths can be attributed to lack of awareness among people in this tribal-dominated district as well as alleged failure of the Revised National TB Control Programme (RNTCP).

As per official sources, lives of 5,300 out of 7,695 TB patients were saved through effective diagnosis and treatment during this period. Active and drug-sensitive TB cases are treated with a standard six-month course of four antimicrobial drugs that are provided with information, supervision and support to the patient by a health worker or trained volunteer. The vast majority of TB cases can be cured when medicines are provided and taken properly.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that often affects the lungs. Without proper treatment, up to two-thirds of people, diagnosed with the disease, will die, sources said. Most of the people who fell ill and died of TB are poor.

A District Tuberculosis Centre has been opened on the campus of the office of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Kandhamal.

