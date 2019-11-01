Home States Odisha

US Consul General visits Milk Mantra

A delegation of officials led by US Consul General, Hyderabad, Joel Reifman visited Milk Mantra.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of officials led by US Consul General, Hyderabad, Joel Reifman visited Milk Mantra.They discussed about the impact Milk Mantra has created on over a quarter of a million lives through its responsible business model which includes the Digital Financial Service (DFS) that ensures a transparent and direct payment system for its farmers.

A senior management team led by Milk Mantra Founder and MD Srikumar Misra presented before the delegation the entire value chain based on transparency, purity and innovation laid on the bedrock of collecting pure milk through its ethical milk sourcing programme with over 60,000 farmers.

Misra described how the initiative aims at creating a digitally-enabled rural financial ecosystem to ensure farmers’ earning without interference of any middleman. Reifman also interacted with four women farmers who have been a part of Milk Mantra and some of whose income level have increased by up to 70 per cent.

He was accompanied by Political and Economic Chief Kristen Loeher, Cultural Affairs Advisor Salil Kader and Economic Specialist Siba Tripathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp