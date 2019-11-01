Home States Odisha

Video of distressed father forces police into action

Though the alleged crime took place on October 23 night, police were dilly-dallying in registering the complaint of the victim’s father.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:14 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The viral video of a distressed father seeking justice for his daughter, who is battling for life after being allegedly set on fire by her in-laws, forced the otherwise unresponsive Korei police to register a case in this regard on Thursday.

Though the alleged crime took place on October 23 night, police were dilly-dallying in registering the complaint of the victim’s father.Bilash Chandra Das, a resident of Bhandaripokhari in neighbouring Bhadrak district, had got his daughter married at Jalanda village in Korei a couple of months back. On the fateful night, the woman’s in-laws allegedly attempted to kill her by pouring kerosene on her and setting her afire.

She sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her conditioned worsened.
After two days, Bilash went to Korei police station to lodge a complaint but the officials on duty paid no heed him. “An on-duty police official told me that the IIC was not present. He asked me to submit a written complaint and visit the police station after a week,” Bilash said.

He alleged that though a week passed, neither did the police called him nor took any action in the matter. With no option left, Das posted a video in which he narrated his daughter’s plight and police inaction and posted it on social media on Wednesday.

When the video went viral, Korei police swung into action and registered a case. A probe was also initiated and police took the woman’s husband into custody for interrogation.

Bilash further alleged that though the condition of his daughter is critical, police are yet to record her statement.A police official said, “The matter is being investigated and appropriate action would be taken if anybody is found guilty.”

