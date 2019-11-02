Biju memorial in Puri to be removed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bold move, the Naveen Patnaik Government on Friday decided to remove former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s Samadhi (memorial) from Puri Swargadwar and dedicate the entire area to the service of the people.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting presided by the Chief Minister at the Lok Seva Bhavan here. Announcing the decision to develop the Swargadwar, Naveen said Biju Babu resides in the heart of crores of Odia people. “Whatever was there at Swargadwar in memory of late Biju Patnaik will now be dedicated to the service of people,” Naveen said and urged people to cooperate in its development.

At a separate media conference, former minister and BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said a plaque will be installed at the place of the memorial. Dasburma along with Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tushar Kanti Behera and BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak praised the Chief Minister’s decision and said people of the State will also welcome it.

Earlier in 2014, a controversy had erupted over the memorial as five persons from Puri had moved Munsif court opposing the construction of the memorial as it was a place of faith for Hindus. The court had directed the district administration and Puri Municipality to remove the structure. Later, municipal authorities had challenged the order in the court of Puri District Judge. The higher court had then stayed the order of the lower court.

In 2016, a drive was launched to free 1530 decimal land of Swargadwar from private encroachment. However, it was stopped midway without any official clarification. It is now believed that the district administration and municipality will again take steps to free Swargadwar from all encroachment.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced `5 crore in the first phase for development of Swargadwar. The project to be funded from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) will be executed by the Phoenix Foundation.

The Chief Minister announced that the project will be completed within six months. The Government has taken up the development project as the Swargadwar had sustained extensive damage due to cyclone FANI which hit the Odisha coast in May this year.

Official sources said under the project, modern facilities will be created for cremation at Swargadwar. Construction of restrooms for pallbearers, landscaping and plantation, facilities for collection and conservation of mortal remains will be part of the project.