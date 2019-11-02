Home States Odisha

Biju memorial in Puri to be removed

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting presided by the Chief Minister at the Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bold move, the Naveen Patnaik Government on Friday decided to remove former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s Samadhi (memorial) from Puri Swargadwar and dedicate the entire area to the service of the people.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting presided by the Chief Minister at the Lok Seva Bhavan here. Announcing the decision to develop the Swargadwar, Naveen said Biju Babu resides in the heart of crores of Odia people. “Whatever was there at Swargadwar in memory of late Biju Patnaik will now be dedicated to the service of people,” Naveen said and urged people to cooperate in its development.
At a separate media conference, former minister and BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said a plaque will be installed at the place of the memorial. Dasburma along with Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tushar Kanti Behera and BJD general secretary Bijay Nayak praised the Chief Minister’s decision and said people of the State will also welcome it.

Earlier in 2014, a controversy had erupted over the memorial as five persons from Puri had moved Munsif court opposing the construction of the memorial as it was a place of faith for Hindus. The court had directed the district administration and Puri Municipality to remove the structure. Later, municipal authorities had challenged the order in the court of Puri District Judge. The higher court had then stayed the order of the lower court.

In 2016, a drive was launched to free 1530 decimal land of Swargadwar from private encroachment. However, it was stopped midway without any official clarification. It is now believed that the district administration and municipality will again take steps to free Swargadwar from all encroachment.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced `5 crore in the first phase for development of Swargadwar. The project to be funded from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) will be executed by the Phoenix Foundation.

The Chief Minister announced that the project will be completed within six months. The Government has taken up the development project as the Swargadwar had sustained extensive damage due to cyclone FANI which hit the Odisha coast in May this year.
Official sources said under the project, modern facilities will be created for cremation at Swargadwar. Construction of restrooms for pallbearers, landscaping and plantation, facilities for collection and conservation of mortal remains will be part of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp