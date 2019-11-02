BJP stages protest over work allocation fraud

By Express News Service

PARADIP: BJP workers on Friday staged demonstration in front of the Paradip Municipality office alleging large-scale irregularities and corruption in allocation of works for the upcoming Kalinga Baliyatra.

They alleged that various works of the fair, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 17 at Biju Maidan here, have been allocated illegally without opening of the tender bids.

To make Baliyatra more attractive this year, Paradip Municipality had invited tenders from reputed firms for erection of stalls, gates, tents, printing of banners, installation of sound and light systems and other related works on October 25. The last date of receipt of sealed bids is November 2 till 1 pm. Similarly, the bids will be opened on the same day at 3.30 pm.

Local BJP leader Subrat Kumar Pradhan alleged that though a day is still left for opening of bids, 80 per cent of work like setting up of tents, stalls, gates and other works have been completed. “This is a violation of tender process. Most of the works have been given to a particular person under the directive of local ruling party leaders,” he alleged.

Similarly, another tender was floated for sanitation and cleanliness works, setting up of the Baliyatra Mandap, installation of six temporary latrines, 12 temporary urinals and construction of roads. Though the bids will be opened on November 2, nearly 50 per cent of the works has already been completed at the fair ground.

Additional District Magistrate of Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir said, “We have directed the Kujang Tehsildar to evict stalls and tents erected by a person despite not being awarded the work order.”

For the first time this year, Baliyatra committee has invited e-tenders to maintain transparency and hence, will be no irregularities in the tender process. Firms which bag the tenders on Saturday only will execute the works, he added.