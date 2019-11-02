BMC to collect revised holding tax from this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid hue and cry over multi-fold increase in holding tax, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided not to collect revised holding tax from households and vendors retrospectively.

“Revised holding tax will not be collected retrospectively. It will be collected from this month only,” BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick said.

The BMC increased the holding tax after revision of benchmark value of land cost in the Capital by the General Administration department.

The GA department revised the benchmark value of different Mouzas in July this year stating that it will come into effect from February 18, 2019.

Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation, in its office order issued on October 1, announced “to take 0.5 per cent of the land cost of the revised benchmark value for calculation of annual value of the building for assessment of the new holding/property tax with effect from February 18, 2019.”

However, there is continued protest against the hike in holding tax and political parties like Samajwadi Party and CPM gheraoed BMC office here and submitted a memorandum to the Additional Commissioner. They demanded that tax revision be rationalised which otherwise would put a burden on residents as well as those staying on rent. Livelihood of small vendors and shopkeepers would also be affected due to this move, they said.

Samajwadi Party State president Rabi Behera reiterated that if the proposed hike comes into effect, house owners paying `6,000 towards holding tax per annum would have to shell out more than `18,000 per year. BMC officials, however, said it was essential for the civic body to revise holding tax for the development of the city.

The corporation officials said, there has been no change in the rate of holding tax as it has remained the same. It will only be collected on the revised benchmark value of land. They further said that the corporation will take public demand into consideration. However, till that period, the present order on holding tax collection will remain in force.