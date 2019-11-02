Fishermen net rare catch

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 12kg Peacock Bass, considered a rare catch, was netted by fishermen from Talachua in the sea on Thursday night.“We had cast nets in the sea for our daily catch. While pulling out the nets, we realised that a rare fish was trapped. Once on board, it was found that a Peacock Bass, locally known as ‘Mayur Macha’ had been netted,” said Madan Debanath who caught the fish.

News of the catch spread like wildfire at the fishing harbour. A fish exporter from Paradip purchased the fish for its medicinal value by paying `1,000 per kg.Peacock Bass (Cichla) is a genus of large cichlids, diurnal and predatory freshwater fish native to the Amazon and Orinoco basins as well as rivers of Guianas in tropical South America. The fish is rarely found in Bay of Bengal. Peacock bass are important food fish and also considered game fish.

The largest species in the genus, the speckled Peacock Bass reaches, up to 13 kg in weight and one metre in length. They exhibit a spot on their tail fins that resembles the eyes on a peacock’s tail feathers. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has not investigated the conservation status of any Peacock Bass species. Therefore, they do not appear on its red list, said Joint Director (marine), Fisheries department Pratap Rout.