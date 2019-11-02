Home States Odisha

Ganjam gets IMI award

A total of 14,972 children were administered polio in seven phases in the district under IMI that launched from October 2017 to January 2018.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has awarded Ganjam district for achieving full immunisation coverage under Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) for 2017-18.
Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange and Chief District Medical Officer Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahi received the award at a function held at New Delhi on Thursday.The Collector said, “We have achieved 100 per cent success in immunisation under the national programme.”

As many as 6,174 villages were included in Indradhanush during the period. While 12 supervising teams were constituted for the drive, 5041 anganwadi, 494 health and 2,800 ASHA workers were deployed for the programme. In the preparatory phase, all health staff were trained for successful implementation of the drive, official sources said.

During the drive, focus was on low coverage areas, urban slums, hard to reach areas like brick kilns, construction sites, vacant sub-centres areas. Anganwadi and ASHA workers had conducted door-to-door survey and identified drop out and left out children due for vaccination. These children were vaccinated during the drive, sources added.

