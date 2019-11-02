Home States Odisha

No residential norm for DL

However, assignment of registration number of Odisha will be made in the office of the Registering Authority concerned only where the registration number is so reserved, the circular stated.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda on Friday issued a circular instructing Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) not to debar any person from getting Learners’ Licence, Driving Licence and registration of motor vehicles on the ground that he is not residing within jurisdiction of the respective RTOs.

“There is doubt among some RTOs that the applicant is required to produce address proof to the effect that he is residing within the jurisdiction of concerned RTO. Such concept of RTO is wrong and is contrary to statutory provisions,” said the circular.

The restriction prevailing prior to September 1, 2019 that the applicant must file document showing proof of residence that he/she resides within jurisdiction of respective Licensing Authority has been dispensed with. As per the amended provision of Section 8 and Section 40 of MV Act, 1988, the applicant is required to file document showing proof of residence that he/she is residing or has place of business in Odisha, the circular clarified.

Similarly, Section 40 of MV Act, 1988 has been amended to facilitate owner of a motor vehicle to resister his/her vehicle with any Registering Authority in the State where he/she resides or has a place of business.
Consequent upon amendment to Section 40 of the said Act, any person can reserve notified registration number under Rule 14 of OMV Rule, 1993 under any Registering Authority across the State irrespective of place of residence.

However, assignment of registration number of Odisha will be made in the office of the Registering Authority concerned only where the registration number is so reserved, the circular stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp