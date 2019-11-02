Home States Odisha

No time, cost overrun for projects under DMF: Govt

Collectors asked to identify land before going for tenders

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has made it clear that no time overrun and cost escalation will be allowed for works to be taken up with funds from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Rural Development department is executing both road and building works either directly sanctioned by the respective district administrations or through various line departments, including School and Mass Education and Health and Family Welfare.

Stating that works under DMF and OMBADC need to be executed with utmost seriousness and within the time frame fixed by the Government, Rural Development Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked Collectors of districts where projects are being executed with mineral funds to identify land before going for tenders.

“One of the conditions imposed is that no time overrun and cost escalation will be considered for works to be taken up under these two programmes. It is, therefore, very important that the estimates are prepared on time and administrative approval accorded with utmost promptitude and works are executed on time,” he stated in a letter to Collectors. Since execution of work on time requires availability of suitable land under the possession of the executing agencies, the district chiefs have been instructed to ensure that the sites are selected properly in consultation with the executing authorities and handed over to them before preparation of estimate and administrative approval.

Unless the land is handed over to Rural Works divisions, no tender will be floated and no agreement will be entered into with any contractor. The agreements with contractor without land would only lead to delay in execution and further contractual complications involving cost overrun, Jena clarified.The Executive Engineers have been directed to personally take up the matter with Collectors concerned to ensure that proper and suitable land is identified and the possession is handed over to the Rural Works division.

They have been asked not to float any tender without taking possession of land. Once the possession of land is taken, the estimate can be prepared and submitted to the Collector concerned for administrative approval within two weeks.

In February, the oversight authority of State-run OMBADC had approved 16 infrastructure projects worth Rs 10,029 crore, including Rs 4,230 crore for mega pipe water supply projects, Rs 1,877 crore for upgradation of education infrastructure, Rs  1,299 crore for upgradation of health infrastructure and Rs 1,450 crore for strengthening of integrated child development services.

Though 12,649 projects estimated at Rs 8,074 crore have been taken up under DMF in five mineral-bearing districts by the end of July, works worth Rs 1,900 crore have been completed.

