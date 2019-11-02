Odisha, Kerala likely to join hands in skill sector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) has suggested Kerala Government to ink pact with the State for exchange of ideas and knowledge resources in the skill development sector. OSDA chairman Subroto Bagchi interacted with Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister, Kerala K K Shailaja in this regard during a meeting here on Friday.

“This will create innovative interventions in skill training of youths in our State,” Bagchi said. He also proposed creation of employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha who are undergoing skill training on Pancha Karma techniques at Bengaluru and sought Kerala Government’s support for skilled workers from Odisha working in Kerala at present.

Shailaja is on a visit to Odisha to understand the State’s overall skill scenario. During her meeting with the OSDA Chairman, she discussed major steps taken by the State Government for the skill eco-system. “Kerala Government is prioritising on skill development and entrepreneurship programme for women like the grass-root entrepreneurship programme by OSDA called Nano-Unicorn,” she said.

During the discussion, Shailaja informed that an “International Women’s Trade Centre” will be established at Kerala with the support of UN Women. This will be a gender data hub for whole South Asia, she said.

OSDA officials said Nano Unicorn is a unique entrepreneurship programme by them where skilled youths having entrepreneurship ideas are provided with philanthropic capital to start their business.