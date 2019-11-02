Panchayat draws criticism over ODF move

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The decision of Goutami panchayat in Ganjam district to impose strict penalties in its bid to make the village 100 per cent open defecation free (ODF) has drawn criticism from various quarters.

Recently, the panchayat at a meeting chaired by Sarpanch Susant Swain had decided to stop ration through NFSA card for those found defecating in the open. The Sarpanch entrusted a women self-help group (SHG) to patrol the open spaces in the panchayat between 3 am and 5 am, and between 5 pm and 7 pm everyday to keep a vigil on the violators.

The SHG members had detected 20 persons violating the directive. As per the decision, the panchayat asked the dealer to stop ration supply under PDS to the 20 families from last week.

Though the decision initially drew high appreciation from various circles, several farmer leaders criticised the action of the panchayat after it stopped PDS commodities to the violaters.

Farmer leader Bhala Chandra Sarangi said, “Right to Food is a Constitutional right of a person and no one can deny this right to people. There are other methods to create awareness among the people to check open defecation, but stopping PDS ration supply is a harsh action.”

However, the Sarpanch said after the decision, the number of people defecating in open has been reduced significantly. Those who do not have toilet in their houses have been asked to build it within two months under Swachh Bharat Mission, Swain added.

Goutami panchayat under Sanakhemundi block has around 2,000 households with a population of 4,563. Of them, 180 families do not have toilets. Now, some of them are taking steps for construction of toilets, he said.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the benefits under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Act (SFSA) to any person should not be stopped. The block officials have been asked to ensure that all beneficiaries get ration under the scheme, he added.