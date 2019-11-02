Home States Odisha

Sambalpur DHH gets ‘Mo Sarkar’ visit

A proposal to add 100 more beds in the district headquarters hospital has been given to the visiting officials

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:04 AM

The visiting officials at the Niramaya store in Sambalpur DHH | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian paid a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and took stock of the health facilities under the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ scheme.

Accompanied by Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and Health Secretary Pramod Meherda, Pandian first visited the Mother and Child Health Care Centre on the DHH premises. The officials interacted with patients and their attendants.

Later, the 5T Secretary held a review meeting with doctors of the DHH in presence of Sambalpur collector Subham Saxena. He then went to the Gynaecology and Surgery wards where he asked patients about the quality of food being served to them by the hospital authorities and the behaviour of the medical staff. He also inquired about the availability of free medicines and diagnostic facilities in the hospital.
Pandian took stock of the Niramaya counter and asked about the medicines available in the store for patients. He interacted with the staff present there.

Saxena said the officials sought to know the problems faced by the hospital and measures required to rectify the shortcomings and provide better services to patients. The DHH authorities cited the need for increasing the bed strength in the hospital. “We are hopeful that steps will be taken to increase the DHH capacity to accommodate more patients,” he said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pankajini Panda said the team was satisfied over the hospital management as it received positive feedback from patients. A proposal to add 100 more beds in the DHH has been given to the visiting officials, he said.

Later on the day, Pandian visited Ainthapali police station and reviewed the implementation of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative. He randomly selected a complainant and personally talked to him over telephone to receive his feedback.

