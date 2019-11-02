Home States Odisha

State signs pact with IBM to introduce STEM

The State Government has inked pact with global tech giant IBM to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in more than 100 higher secondary schools.

Published: 02nd November 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has inked pact with global tech giant IBM to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in more than 100 higher secondary schools.
The collaboration is part of a three-year programme between IBM and India to increase the participation of women. The agreement with Odisha will advance the skills and careers of 20,000 students including 10,000 girls in STEM fields.

The ‘IBM STEM for Girls’ programme features a comprehensive approach that builds technical capabilities as well as life and self-actualisation skills. School and Mass Education Secretary Chithra Arumugam said it is important for the entire ecosystem to come together to address the rising skill gap and invest in the future workforce. “Our collaboration with IBM will equip students with right skills for jobs and represent a diverse workforce,” she said.

The demand for a highly qualified workforce in India is quickly increasing with the acceleration of emerging technologies like Cloud and AI. “If we want India’s talent base to compete globally, it becomes imperative to upskill them. The partnership with Odisha will help students align better with market shifts and industry needs. IBM has been at the forefront and investing in the empowerment of students to make them future ready,” said Rumi Mallick Mitra, CSR leader of IBM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp