Steel plant owner among 3 arrested

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Kalinga Nagar police on Friday arrested three persons including the owner of a Rourkela-based private steel plant for allegedly receiving stolen pig iron.

The accused are 51-year-old Hanuman Khodaria, owner of Shubha Steels, manager of the plant Lichi Agarwal and truck driver Narayan Singh. Police said a pig iron-laden truck was dispatched to Chhattisgarh from Mesco Steel plant in Kalinga Nagar on October 8. However, the truck driver unloaded the consignment at Shubha Steels in Rourkela and fled to Punjab.

When the consignment did not reach the destination, the transporting company lodged a complaint with police basing on which a case was registered.

During investigation, police traced the mobile phone of the truck driver and managed to nab him from Punjab. The driver confessed to have unloaded the pig iron in the Rourkela-based steel plant.

The arrested trio was produced in court.