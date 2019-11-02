Home States Odisha

VLW death: Smitarani’s father fears for life, to leave village

Smitarani was found dead in Rupesh’s guesthouse on October 16. Police have arrested Rupesh for alleged involvement in her death.

JAJPUR: Alleging constant threat to his family since the mysterious death of village level worker (VLW) of Haridaspur panchayat Smitarani Biswal, Sadananda Biswal, the father of the deceased, on Friday said he has decided to leave the village.

Sadananda and his wife have made up their mind to leave their native Choramuhan in Dharmasala and go to their sons. His two sons are Defence officers and residing in Mumbai and Delhi respectively.
“We have been receiving threats since the day our daughter was found dead in the guesthouse of Haridaspur sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra. The people who can conspire and kill my daughter, can easily murder me and my family,” said Sadananda who resides in Choramunhan village in Dharmasala along with his wife.

He said the accused are rich and have good rapport with the local police and ruling party leaders. “They can go to any extent to eliminate us. Under such circumstances, we are not feeling safe here. I am yet to receive any assurance of justice either from the police or any political leader. Who will guarantee the safety of my family if I stay here?” he questioned.

Sadananda said he has no faith in the local police. Police derailed the entire investigation process of Smitarani’s death case and termed it as suicide to save the accused, he alleged.

“My neighbours have been very cooperative and are supporting me since my daughter’s death. But how long can they continue to do so? I feel it is unsafe for me to stay here and have planned to leave within two to three days,” he said.

Reiterating his demand for a CBI probe into his daughter’s death, Sadananda said only that can bring out the true story and justice for his daughter. Smitarani’s husband Sushil Biswal, an engineer, has also demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

BJP team led by Oppn Leader visits guesthouse
Jajpur: A nine-member BJP team led by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak on Friday visited the native village and in-law’s place of VLW Smitarani Biswal. The BJP team first met Smitarani’s family members at Choramuhan and interacted with the villagers. Then the team visited the guesthouse where the VLW was found dead. Later, the BJP leaders went to meet her in-laws in Bhubanpur. They interacted with Smitarani’s husband Sushil Biswal. Talking to mediapersons, the Opposition Leader raised questions over the ongoing police probe. “Instead of investigating the case professionally, Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena indulged in character assassination of the deceased VLW. The Jajpur SP is corroborating the accused’s statement to save those involved in the crime. We will take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and request him to order a CBI probe into the incident,” he added.

