97 migrant labourers rescued in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: As many as 97 migrant labourers including minors were rescued from Khariar Road railway station while they were being taken to Hyderabad on the wee hours of Saturday. Around 3 am, Nuapada SP Vinit Agrawal received a call from a person in Kantabanji who informed that 100-odd people have boarded Puri-Shirdi train from Kantabanji railway station and are being taken to Hyderabad via Nagpur to work as labourers.

The SP instructed Jonk police station IIC Aniruddha Muduli to rescue the migrant labourers. Muduli, along with a team of police officials, stopped the train at Khariar Road railway station and rescued 97 people. He said of them, 22 are minors while rest are mostly men and a few women.

All of them belong to Nuapada and Balangir districts. They were sent back to their villages after preliminary investigation. The labour sardar, who was taking them to Nagpur, however, absconded and police have launched a search operation for him.