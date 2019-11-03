Home States Odisha

Chhat Puja performed with traditional fervour in Odisha

The puja is performed over a period of four days when rigorous rituals are observed throughout, which include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from even drinking water.

A Devotee prays to the sun god in Hussain Sagar lake during Chhat Puja.

A Devotee prays to the sun god in Hussain Sagar lake during Chhat Puja. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu P)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The riverbanks of Mahanadi and Kathajodi in Millennium City soaked in festive fervour with people belonging to Bihari community observing Chhat Puja on Saturday. The puja is performed over a period of four days when rigorous rituals are observed throughout, which include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from even drinking water, offering prasad and prayers to the rising and setting Sun God.

Shailesh Kumar Verma, president of Cuttack Mahanagar Chhat Puja Samiti, said for more than 8,000 Bihari families residing in the Silver City, Chhat Puja is a holy festival which they observed in utmost pious manner. The puja began on Thursday with women observing fast after taking holy dip in the river. Standing in waist-deep water, devotees worshipped the setting sun on Saturday. 

Chhat Puja
