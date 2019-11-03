Home States Odisha

Dengue claims one more life in Odisha

A total of 103 samples were examined on October 2 of which, 21 have been tested positive for the vector-borne disease.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

tackling dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dengue has claimed the life of a 58-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here. The victim, Kailash Chandra Sahoo of Bijipur in Jagatsinghpur district, was admitted to the hospital on October 28 in a critical condition. The elderly patient had least chances of survival as his kidney, liver and brain were already affected. He succumbed to his illness on Friday night. 

This is the third case of dengue death this season at SCBMCH.  Earlier, Rama Barik (50) of Sakhigopal and Debaki Behera of Balakati had succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at SCBMCH.
A total of 103 samples were examined on Saturday of which, 21 have been tested positive for the vector-borne disease.

The 21 positive cases include highest four from Cuttack, three each from Jajpur and Balasore, two each from Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh and Rayagada and one each from Kendrapara, Angul, Bhadrak, Deogarh and Khurda districts. Nodal officer of SCB dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty said 63 dengue patients are now undergoing treatment and five of them have been shifted to ICU after their condition deteriorated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha dengue cases
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp